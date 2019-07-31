Live music in August offers everything from Grateful Dead to Tchaikovsky

Summer may be closing up in August, but the various concerts and live music acts around Williamsburg are just getting warmed up, or have some explosive final acts before the summer ends — quite literally in some cases.

» Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Yorktown’s annual live music series continues throughout August, leading to this year’s series finale on August 29.

In August, expect concerts from Brasswind (Aug. 1), Slapnation (Aug. 8), Party Fins (Aug. 15), Soul Expressions (Aug. 22) and Band of Oz (Aug. 29).

The music plays 7-9:30 p.m. every Thursday until Aug. 29. The concerts are free and open to the public and are held at Riverwalk Landing, 331 Water St. More information: 757-890-3500.

» Summer Breeze: CultureFix, Colonial Williamsburg and the Merchants Square Association team up to bring the Summer Breeze concert series to the lawns of the Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 326 Francis St. W.

Concerts in August include the high energy act Tidewater Drive Band (Aug. 7), the Grateful Dead tribute band Blind and Dirty (Aug. 14), party band Fuzz Band (Aug. 21), and the R&B/dance act The Janitors (Aug. 28).

The music happens 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday until Sept. 11. More information: 757-592-4289.

» Friday Night Flights: For aviation aficionados, or those looking for something different, Charly’s Airport Restaurant at Williamsburg Jamestown Airport, 100 Marclay Drive, holds live acoustic music alongside the runway 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Concerts in August to include Jack Enea (Aug. 2), and to be announced artists performing on Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

More information: 757-258-0034.

» Jamestown Jams: James City County’s summer concert series at Jamestown Beach Event Park, is back for its fourth year. The August concert will be “Jazz Night featuring Good Shot Judy” on Friday, Aug. 30.

Entrance will open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m. Parking will be behind the old Jamestown Campground building at 2205 Jamestown Road adjacent to Jamestown Settlement.

» Moonlight and Music at New Quarter Park: For those looking for something a little more like a jam session, Moonlight and Music is a round-robin music jam led by local musician Joe Duggan of Joe's Day Off. Attendees are encouraged to bring instruments, to sing, or even just come to listen.

Moonlight and Music will be held Aug. 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive, near the Queen’s Lake neighborhood. For more information, call New Quarter Park at 757-890-5840.

» U.S. Army Band: Some of the most musically gifted among those in uniform will perform Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” including the traditional finale of live cannon fire, as well as a vocal performance featuring the U.S. Army Voices band.

The concert will take place 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Magnolia Park at Fort Eustis, with an alternate date of Aug. 30 in the event of inclement weather. The concert is free and open to the public.

Sean CW Korsgaard can be reached at 757-968-1529, by email sean.korsgaard@vagazette.com, and on Twitter @SCWKorsgaard.