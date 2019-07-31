Wrap up your summer with free films

Family outings, fireflies and films are hallmarks of summer fun. You can enjoy them all by watching movies under the night sky.

From Merchants Square to York County, there’s a free movie almost every weekend this month. Here is when and where they’re happening:

Movies On Prince George Street

Every Sunday night, movies are shown on the 400 block of Prince George Street, with free popcorn provided by Middle Peninsula Insurance. Movies start at dusk. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Aug. 4: Wonder Park

Aug. 11: A Dog’s Way Home

Aug. 18: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug. 25: The Mask

Movies in the Park

Saturday nights York County Parks and Recreation show films at one of their parks. Movies start 15 minutes after sunset. Bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Snacks will be available for purchase.

Aug. 3: The Good Dinosaur, McReynolds Athletic Complex, 412 Sports Way, Yorktown.

Aug. 10: Incredibles 2, Charles Brown Park, 1950 Old Williamsburg Road, Yorktown.

Aug. 17: Charlotte's Web, New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive.

Movies Under the Stars

Bring your own seating and snacks and James City County will give you a free movie to watch. 8:30 p.m. at Chickahominy Riverfront Park, 1350 John Tyler Highway.

Aug. 30: Wonder

