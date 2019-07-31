Scares that Care spooky summer weekend returns

Scares that Care weekend is back for those who seek a Halloween fix in the summer and want to help people in need.

The sixth annual event runs Aug. 2-4 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and features celebrity, vendor and escape rooms, a costume contest, makeup wars, a 5K run, a Rocky Horror Picture Show, a live auction, an independent film festival showing horror films and more.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization gives $10,000 each year to three families that consist of a woman fighting breast cancer, a child who is sick and a child or adult who has been severely burned. Last year the weekend event that raises the bulk of the funds drew around 2,000 people.

Founder and CEO Joe Ripple, a retired police detective, created Scares that Care in 2007 as a tribute to the daughter of another officer who died from a terminal illness.

“I kind of saw how kind and generous the fans of the genre were and they really didn’t have a banner that they could donate back to the community and I put two and two together and Scares that Care was born,” Ripple said. “It’s just a really nice family themed event.”

This year the event will include about 22 film and television celebrities, including Brightburn actor Jackson Dunn. The author of Bird Box Josh Malerman and others will also be on hand for book readings.

Want to go?

What: Scares that Care Weekend

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Williamsburg

When: August 2-4

How: Weekend passes, which include all three days are $45. One day passes are $30. Children 10 years of age or younger are free with a paid adult admission. The 5K run and Joe Bob Briggs Show are ticketed separately. Visit scaresthatcareweekend.com for registration and details.

