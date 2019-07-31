Tony Sands brings Sinatra classics back to the Kimball

While Frank Sinatra has been gone for 20 years now, the music of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” will come to life when Tony Sands returns to the Kimball Theater as part of his “It Was a Very Good Year” tour.

Sands began singing Sinatra’s classics growing up in South Philly, and has toured the country for the past 20 years crooning some of both Sinatra’s and Frank Sinatra Jr.’s biggest hits, even earning a spot in a touring re-creation of the Rat Pack.

"When I was 12 or 13 years old, that's when I first wanted to sing," Sands said. "My family played Sinatra records all the time, and I started singing along. The next thing I knew, I just fell in love with his music, and here I am."

His tour covers some of the crooner’s classics — “That's Life,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Luck Be A Lady,” “My Way” and “New York New York” — but also tells Sinatra’s story, from growing up in Hoboken, N.J., to his Vegas glory days, to his comeback in Madison Square Garden.

Equal parts tribute and concert, this will be Sand’s fourth year bringing the show to Williamsburg.

Mariellynn Maurer, the Kimball’s Director of Conference Services, said Sands’ shows are something really special, bringing a physical presence to one of classical Americana’s most beloved voices.

“The music that Tony shares, is in many ways, timeless,” said Maurer. “Frank Sinatra’s music is just not a thing that everybody gets to hear live, a lot of music lovers who like hearing those old tunes, bringing back memories, from when they were popular or were just there for a special moment.”

Want to go?

When: 3-5 p.m., Aug. 4.

Where: Kimball Theatre, 428 W Duke of Gloucester St.

Cost: Tickets are $30.

For more information, call 757-221-4084. To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y2rbn5h4.

Sean CW Korsgaard can be reached at 757-968-1529, by email sean.korsgaard@vagazette.com, and on Twitter @SCWKorsgaard.