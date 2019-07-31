Night sky to shine bright at Symphony under the Stars

As the sun sets in late August, musicians with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will take center stage at two free concerts in Williamsburg and in Yorktown.

The Symphony Under the Stars will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Lake Matoaka in Williamsburg and again 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown, according to orchestra spokeswoman Hannah Baumer.

Both performances have been programmed with the theme “Toons for a Summer Evening,” Baumer said. The music will be an amalgamation of playful pieces by Rossini, Wagner Beethoven and more contemporary composers Danny Elfman, Henry Mancini and John Powell.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and its conductor Aaron Breid will play at the two concerts, according to Baumer.

At the Williamsburg event, folks are allowed to bring lawn chairs, blankets, personal coolers and picnic baskets, but no outside alcohol is allowed at the venue, Baumer said.

Gates will open at Lake Matoaka at 6 p.m. and general parking will be available at the College of William and Mary parking garage at 201 Ukrop Way. Handicap parking can be found behind Miller Hall on campus.

The Yorktown concert will feature a pre-concert performance by the Fifes and Drums of York Town. Once again, folks will be able to pack their picnic baskets and listen to well-known theme songs, such as Batman and the Pink Panther.

Parking should be no problem at the Riverwalk Landing concert with public parking lots at the county administration building, parking garage, and York Hall. Handicap parking can be found in the lower level of the parking garage.

For more information on the Yorktown concert call 757-890-4490.

