Experience Virginia's tidal waters and estuaries with kayak tours at York River State Park

Under the distant twinkling lights of the Milky Way, kayakers and canoeists have the opportunity to experience the night sky like never before at York River State Park this August.

As part of its Pick your Paddle program, visitors can ply the waters of Taskinas Creek and the York River with cruises under the sun and under the moonlight, according to Park Ranger John Gresham.

The park offers paddling tours at all hours of the day for specific programs, Gresham said. Each tour will allow visitors to see the best of the river and the creek.

“It is a canoe or kayak trip along a brackish-water marsh, it’s not quite as hard pounding as whitewater rafting,” Gresham said. “The advantage is there’s always the opportunity to see wildlife. We’ve seen everything from bald eagles to muskrats.”

Rangers will teach participants the basics of canoeing and kayaking before the group hits the water, according to Gresham.

“This is a very good opportunity for beginners to be introduced to paddle sports,” Gresham said. “It’s not something where the water is running very fast.”

The Pick your Paddle occurs every Sunday in August from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. for the sunset tour, on the Saturdays of Aug. 10, 17, and 24 from 10 a.m. to Noon, Gresham said.

Special tours such as the “Extreme Estuary Expedition” all the way up Taskinas Creek to its freshwater swamp will take place Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the mysterious moonlight canoe tour will set out on Aug. 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and the canoeing under the stars tour will occur on Aug. 2 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Aug. 30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gresham said.

Canoe rentals cost $9 per person or $6 per person with a family of four or more people, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation fee schedule. Kayak rentals cost $16 for a solo kayak or $11 per person for a tandem kayak. Parking at York River State Park costs $5 per vehicle. Just don’t forget your bug spray, Gresham said.

