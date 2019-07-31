W&M students are back in town; here's a look at what's new on campus

As William and Mary students begin to populate the shaded brick walkways of campus for another academic year, they can expect a few changes.

Some new faces include the new chief academic officer Peggy Agouris. Agouris was named William and Mary’s provost in April; she began her tenure on July 1.

The former dean of the College of Science at George Mason University was selected as the school’s sixth provost succeeding Michael Halleran who held the position for a decade.

The provost is responsible for all academic and research programs, academic budgets, institutional planning and space allocation.

The university also will offer a few new programs in education, science and law.

A new online master’s degree program on military and veterans counseling will be offered as an optional specialization of the school’s existing CACREP-accredited Online Master of Education in Counseling. It is the only program of its kind in Virginia and will train counselors to work with veterans and their families. The first group in the fall will have 15 students.

The School of Education also will have a new undergraduate stand-alone major for Elementary Education, with optional specializations in ESL/bilingual and special education.

The new major is due to streamlined teacher preparation requirements from the state in response to a teacher shortage. The program makes it easier for undergraduates to complete a teaching degree.

The university’s Center for Geospatial Analysis will begin enrolling students in a 15 credit hour geospatial sciences certificate post-baccalaureate program in the fall, as well.

The Certificate in Geographic Information Science was funded with seed money from the former provost’s Creative Adaptation Fund. Students who enroll in the program full time can complete it in one year.

And lastly, the law school will add a new Immigration Law Clinic to its clinical program. Second and third year law students will have the opportunity to represent real clients in actual cases.

Among new learning spaces will be a second entrepreneurship hub for students in Tribe Square. Launchpad, the business incubator for Williamsburg, James City and York counties, also will move to the mixed-use property on Richmond Road under a management agreement with the school.

Supported by the Alan B. Miller Entrepreneurship Center at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the hub will offer students programming, coworking space, makerspace access, networking opportunities, mentorship and additional support as they pursue their projects.

The school also will establish the Studio for Teaching and Learning Innovation with plans to be located on the ground floor of Swem Library.

The space will serve to coordinate current initiatives devoted to teaching effectiveness and also create new opportunities to ignite and incubate innovative ideas and approaches, the proposal said.

Mark Hofer, a professor in the School of Education and co-director for the Center for Innovation in Learning Design, has been named director of the new studio.

