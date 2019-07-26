WCAC's Photography Extravaganza shows off the work of local photographers

While modern technology has given photographers new tools to create stunning works of art, now you can see some of them for yourself at the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Gallery’s Photography Extravaganza Show, which features 128 photographs taken by 26 local photographers.

“We wanted to (put photographers) front and center and show what they can do,” said Apryl Altman, WCAC’s program chair.

Amelia Heymann The photography of Trotter Hardy is featured in the exhibition. The photography of Trotter Hardy is featured in the exhibition. (Amelia Heymann)

“You’ve got infrared photography, photography done in a dark room, then you’ve got the composite photography where they get on photoshop and put four or five different photographs together.”

Altman said while many people view photography as a cut-and-dried medium, there are a lot of different techniques photographers use.

“For the longest time when digital photography first came out people were like ‘oh that’s not real photography’ but it has come so far and people are doing so many things with it,” she said.

One such photographer is Trotter Hardy, who has been taking photographs about 2007. He said this show helps the community realize it is a real art form.

Amelia Heymann This digital photograph printed on canvas is by Perry Matthews. This digital photograph printed on canvas is by Perry Matthews. (Amelia Heymann)

“It's difficult to do well and is more time consuming than I think most people realize,” Hardy said. “At least for me, I work in photoshop and do a lot of computer editing to get pictures the way I want them.”

During this exhibition, the WCAC is holding seven free presentations by photographers in the show. They’ll speak on subjects such as how to better use your iPhone and a portfolio review where a photographer will give you tips on improving your work.

“I’ve been really impressed with how many of our members came forward and wanted to do a presentation,” Altman said.

President of WCAC, Janis Wood, said they started the Extravaganza Show series to focus more on different art mediums. Earlier this year, the gallery held a Textile Extravaganza Show, which featured textile art from quilting to felting.

“We thought because most of our shows are multiple media focused, this would be fun just for three weeks to take one single medium and just focus all our efforts on that and just ask the artists to bring it,” Wood said.

The gallery plans to host another two Extravanza Shows next year, she said.

Altman said she thinks people will appreciate this show because everyone takes photographs.

“I think this (show) has something for everybody. Even if you don’t think of yourself as an artist you’ll come and learn and see things in this show.”

Amelia Heymann The show features 128 photographs by 26 local photographers. The show features 128 photographs by 26 local photographers. (Amelia Heymann)

Want to go?

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, until Aug. 9, Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center, 110 Westover Avenue.

Find out more information about the center and workshops at visitwcac.org.

Amelia Heymann, aheymann@vagazette.com, 757-298-5828, @HeymannAmelia.