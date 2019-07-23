Williamsburg area gets sweet reprieve from the heat this week

A Tuesday downpour offered a sweet reprieve from the past week’s heat, which kept many in the Williamsburg area inside the air-conditioned comfort of their homes and offices.

Daytime temperatures dropped out of the 90s Tuesday for the first time since July 11, and the rain cleared the way for cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy and in the low 80s, according to NWS Wakefield meteorologist Jeff Orrock. The sun will start to peak out again Thursday, leading to a sunny Friday and Saturday with temps in the mid-80s.

“It’s going to stay cooler than obviously what we have seen,” Orrock said.

The weekend’s heat wave brought storms across the Williamsburg area Monday night that resulted in 878 Dominion Energy customers losing power, according to the company's power outage map. Power was expected to be restored for all customers by 8 p.m Tuesday.

“(The storm) was just ahead of the main (cold front). It got real hot and unstable and we had a fair number of storms that were kind of racing from the southwest to the northeast,” Orrock said. “Where we had the storms blow up, it really gets back to how hot it was. We’ve been hot for a long time and the atmosphere had a lot of energy in it.”

Over the weekend, Williamsburg experienced the most intense heat wave the area has seen in seven years. Although it did not set any records, the temperature peaked at 99 degrees with heat index levels of 113 to 115 degrees.

The excessive heat warning for Williamsburg, James City and York counties affected several community events and outdoor activities, such as the Family Splash Party at Chickahominy Riverfront Park pool Saturday, which was rescheduled for Aug. 10.

Hundreds still showed up to the weekly Williamsburg Farmers Market on Saturday, a normal turnout according to executive director Tracy Frey. But people stayed glued to the shaded sides of the street and many opted to leave their dogs at home. Some vendors, such as Chocolate Cravings, kept products in display coolers.

Frey said a few vendors skipped the event due to the heat, and the organization will offer free water to vendors and attendees for the rest of the summer.

Joel and Brandie VandeWerken and their four children were visiting from Massachusetts to camp at Chickahominy Park and had to change plans due to the excessive heat warning.

“We tried to go canoeing this morning but we couldn’t because it was closed because of the heat index. We’re having a hard time sleeping because it’s so hot and we’ve been swimming every day, which wasn’t necessarily the plan,” Brandie VandeWerken said on Saturday. “I think we’re going to go to the ocean tomorrow. It’s just too hot to do anything else.”

The first annual LUX Ice Cream Festival kicked off National Ice Cream Month Saturday. However, a few vendors had to drop out because of the heat, and more potential attendees may have stayed home, LUX Events Owner Shannon Combs said.

“I just can’t tell because I’m so hot. But everything came together nicely,” Combs said on Saturday. “I didn’t expect it to be the hottest weekend, seriously.”

Staff writer Steve Roberts Jr contributed to this report.

SaraRose Martin, sararose.martin@vagazette.com, 757-243-3685, @SaraRoseMartin.