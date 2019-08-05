Williamsburg family fights childhood cancer with Alex's Lemonade Stand

Christian West, 10, of Eldon, Mo., was diagnosed with Anaplastic Medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in November. On April 11, his Williamsburg-based aunts, Chelsea White and Maile Richardson, hosted Alex's Lemonade Stand in Christian's honor to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer. The event was held at White's Artfully Yours boutique, inconjunction with the business' one-year anniversary.