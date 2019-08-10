Williamsburg Job Fair draws hundreds

The Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance held its 27th annual job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday at Crowne Plaza Williamsburg at Fort Magruder. The event drew hundreds of those seeking employment. Nearly 20 area businesses participated in the fair, interviewing and accepting applications and resumes for full time, part time and summer jobs. The most well-attended booth was Riverside Health System. The line stretched throughout the ballroom with people hoping to find employment at the new Doctors' Hospital, which is scheduled to open this April.

Ann Efimetz