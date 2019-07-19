W&M BOV to meet for annual retreat next week

William and Mary Board of Visitors will meet for their annual summer retreat next week in Virginia Beach.

In a series of sessions, the board members will discuss the university’s new strategic planning process that is supposed to launch in August.

With the help of a marketing firm, the Board Committee on Institutional Advancement released a positioning study to the William and Mary community in mid-June. The results from students, staff, alumni and others are expected to inform the school’s upcoming strategic planning efforts.

“It will be an opportunity for members of the Board and the leadership team to take a deeper dive on long-term priorities and other topics,” Chief Communications Officer Brian Whitson wrote in an email. “There will also be a session on FOIA.”

The meetings will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the Webb Conference Room at Troutman Sanders in Virginia Beach.

The retreat will begin at 10:30 a.m and conclude by 4:45 p.m on Wednesday. The Board will then attend a reception and dinner at the home of Rector John Littel. Thursday meetings run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The meetings are open to the public, but there will be no opportunity for public comment. The June 24-25 retreat is at 222 Central Park Avenue, Suite 2000.

SaraRose Martin, sararose.martin@vagazette.com, 757-243-3685, @SaraRoseMartin.