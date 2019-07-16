A human approach to human anatomy

Laura Anderson never met the man; never saw his face. She doesn’t know his name, but his death changed the entire trajectory of her life.

Anderson (‘18) is in her second year of studying occupational therapy at Virginia Commonwealth University. She plans to become an occupational therapist to “get people back to doing what they need to do in their daily lives.”

She credits her entire career to a course mix-up at the College of William and Mary, which eventually led her to enroll in Human Anatomy Lab, a class that for over 50 years has allowed undergraduate students to gain an understanding of anatomy using actual human cadavers.

“The course literally changed my life,” Anderson said. “I didn’t want to be a science person at all, but I entered the wrong course number and wound up taking Intro to the Human Body and then the Anatomy Lab. It was awe-inspiring seeing how the body worked and, even more inspiring, there were people who provided their bodies so students like me could learn from them.”

Every year, roughly 160 students at William and Mary take the Anatomy Lab and gain firsthand dissection experience, says Evie Burnet, lecturer in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Sciences.

According to the Virginia State Anatomical Program, the organization that regulates the distribution of cadavers, William and Mary has historically been one of the few undergraduate institutions in Virginia to offer cadaveric dissection and the department is home to one of the oldest programs in the state.

“As a physical therapist, I work with human beings,” said Burnet, who has taught the lab for 13 years. “Without seeing an actual human body, our students really cannot appreciate the three-dimensional arrangement of its structures.”

Pamela Mason selected as chief compliance officer

Following a national search, William and Mary has selected Pamela Mason as the university’s chief compliance officer.

Mason, who has worked as Title IX coordinator and interim chief compliance officer at the school since 2018, will officially assume the role July 10. Kiersten Boyce served in the position before leaving the university last summer.

“Pamela has long worked on matters of compliance and equity at William and Mary, ensuring that reports of harassment, discrimination and misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said President Katherine A. Rowe.

In her role Mason will lead the Office of Compliance and Equity and serve as the campus’ primary resource for matters related to discrimination, harassment and retaliation, among other responsibilities.

“I’m looking forward to working with the administration, faculty, students and employees to better the university through our policies and our culture by ensuring compliance with laws and regulations,” Mason said. “But I’m also looking forward to making this office more of a resource, a place where people can turn when they want to be more compliant and aren’t sure what the obligations are.”

Three doctoral students awarded graduate fellowships at Jefferson Lab

Jefferson Sciences Associates has announced the award of nine graduate fellowships to doctoral students for the 2019-2020 academic year. Three of the fellowships went to students at William and Mary.

The fellowships will support students’ advanced studies at their universities and research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) in Newport News.

The 2019-2020 JSA graduate fellowship recipients include three Ph.D. students from William and Mary:

» Colin Egerer — advisor Konstantinos Orginos, associate professor of physics

» Tanjib Khan — advisor Konstantinos Orginos

» Amy Schertz — advisor Justin Stevens, assistant professor of physics

The students’ research proposals cover a broad scientific spectrum, including experimental, theoretical and accelerator physics.

“It is heartening to see the interest of talented young students in the 12 GeV science program as they continue their academic pursuit,” said Jefferson Lab Deputy Director for Science and Technology Robert McKeown. “These fellowships provide the opportunity for students to collaborate with scientists and mentors.”’

Architecture instructor brings real world to students

Students who take architecture courses with Edwin Pease get the best of both worlds. They learn about design and materials for any idea they can come up with, and they get a peek into Pease’s work as a local architect.

Pease, a senior lecturer in the Department of Art and Art History, has taught at the school since 1990 while also working full-time as a partner in Stemann Pease Architecture. He simply crosses Boundary Street to get from one workplace to another, but his days include buildings and job sites too numerous to count.

“I think when I’m finished with all this, whenever that might be, I think I’m going to look back and say wow, that was so ideal in many ways,” Pease said. “I do feel that way. Like so many things in life, if I’d tried to plan this — I want to teach at a good liberal arts college that has an architecture program and I want to have an office a block away — it would never have worked. So serendipity and dumb luck come into play.”

Items used are from William and Mary news releases.

