School of Education launches new Bachelor of Arts in Education

Starting this fall, College of William and Mary undergraduates will have the opportunity to pursue a standalone degree in elementary education, with optional concentrations in ESL/bilingual and special education.

The new degree option was created after the 2018 Virginia General Assembly approved legislation aimed at streamlining licensure requirements and combating a statewide teacher shortage.

“There are few professions that offer as much opportunity to change lives as teaching,” said Spencer Niles, dean of the School of Education. “We’re thrilled to offer this new degree option, which will allow more William and Mary students to pursue this important work.”

Previously, students have been required to either double-major in education and a liberal arts discipline or bridge to a fifth-year master’s program in education. The new Bachelor of Arts in Education allows students to focus their studies in elementary education while taking full advantage of the COLL curriculum and supplementing their schedule with courses that interest them.

In ‘Science’: Researchers study impact of information on voters

Voter information campaigns don’t shape voter behavior, according to an analysis of data combined from studies independently conducted but coordinated by researchers working in six developing countries.

The study, co-authored by William and Mary Department of Government faculty members Eric Arias and Paula M. Pickering, was published in Science Advances on July 3.

The paper, “Voter information campaigns and political accountability: Cumulative findings from a preregistered meta-analysis of coordinated trials,” reports some key findings from projects supported by the Evidence in Governance and Politics initiative.

More comprehensive information about individual studies and the meta-analysis will be featured in a book to be published this summer by Cambridge University Press. Arias, assistant professor, and Pickering, associate professor, worked on separate studies as part of the five-year project with Arias researching in Mexico and Pickering in Uganda.

“We implemented a novel approach to cumulative learning, coordinating on the design of seven randomized controlled trials to be fielded in six countries by independent research teams,” the paper explains. “Uncommonly for multisite trials in the social sciences, we jointly preregistered a meta-analysis of results in advance of seeing the data.”

Rowe appointed to nation’s largest technology council

William and Mary President Katherine A. Rowe has been appointed to the board of the Northern Virginia Technology Council.

According to its website, the council is a membership and trade association for Northern Virginia’s technology community and the largest such council in the United States with service to 1,000 companies and other organizations. The council’s member companies include about 300,000 employees, and members receive access to networking and educational events, benefit services, public policy advocacy and community service opportunities.

Selected by NVTC Board Chair Rich Montoni, Rowe will be one of the board’s 75 voting members. Several other presidents will also serve on the board including those of George Mason University, James Madison University, Marymount University, the University of Mary Washington and the University of Virginia.

Since becoming William and Mary’s president in 2018, Rowe has spoken and written often about the importance of incorporating technology, entrepreneurship thinking and innovation across all areas of the liberal arts and sciences — and how those skills help prepare graduates for the rapidly changing workforce of tomorrow.

For the Bold campaign nears $900 million

William and Mary’s $1 billion For the Bold campaign is roaring forward, with nearly $900 million raised to date.

The college is the No. 1 nationally ranked public university for undergraduate alumni participation and continues its focus on providing exceptional offerings for alumni, parents and friends, particularly related to networking and professional development.

In fiscal year 2019, William and Mary secured almost $92 million from a total of 42,556 donors contributing to areas across the university.

Gifts of all sizes have made a big impact on the university and its students, faculty and alumni in the U.S. and around the globe. In FY19, gifts of less than $100 collectively added up to nearly $1.8 million. Since the start of the campaign gifts of this size have totaled approximately $13 million and gifts of less than $25 have provided nearly $2 million, buttressing priorities and initiatives at the school and reinforcing the fact that all gifts make a difference.

It has been a little over a year since President Katherine Rowe took the helm, and the college has seen a jump from $800 million to nearly $900 million raised in that time.

Items used are from William and Mary news releases.

SaraRose Martin, sararose.martin@vagazette.com, 757-243-3685, @SaraRoseMartin.