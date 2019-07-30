Threats to endangered species more than doubled in past 40 years, study finds

In 1973 President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law.The primary goal of the legislation was to protect animal and plant life from extinction.

“The Endangered Species Act is unique,” said Matthias Leu, associate professor of biology and chair of data science at William and Mary. “We were actually at the forefront of conservation in terms of this act. People forget that about Nixon. Despite his political issues, he was actually an environmentalist.”

For the past six years, Leu and a team of 11 undergraduate students have been data-mining ESA records to determine its efficacy and assess threats to domestic species over time. Their research, conducted in partnership with Millersville University, was recently published in Conservation Science and Practice, a journal of the Society for Conservation Biology.

The paper enumerates threats to 1,549 species on the Endangered Species list from 1975 to 2017. The research team was made up of undergrads from William and Mary and Millersville.

The team found that the number of threats per ESA listing decision increased more than twofold during that 42-year period. They also found that the number of native species impacted by habitat loss continues to increase. Threats due to invasive species and changes in the environment have increased exponentially in the past 30 years, as well.

IT, enrollment part of strategic reorganization

The reporting lines of several key areas at William and Mary shifted recently as part of a restructuring effort to create new collaborations and synergies across the university. The following actions took effect on July 15.

Information Technology

IT will report strategically to the president, with an operational report to Finance & Administration, through Vice President for Finance and Technology Amy Sebring. In addition to IT, Sebring oversees the University Budget Office, Capital Budgeting, Procurement Services and Financial Operations.

Enrollment

The Undergraduate Admission and Financial Aid offices are now part of the Office of Strategic Initiatives & Public Affairs, which includes University Communications, Economic Development and Business Innovation, Government Relations and Sustainability. Tim Wolfe, dean of admission and associate vice president for enrollment, reports to Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Public Affairs Henry Broaddus and maintains a dotted line to the provost.

Cultural Heritage Cluster

The Historic Campus, James Monroe’s Highland, the Muscarelle Museum of Art and the Omohundro Institute are now part of a newly formed Cultural Heritage Cluster and report to Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Faculty Affairs Ann Marie Stock.

Survey indicates slight decline in underwater grass abundance

An annual survey led by researchers at William and Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science mapped an estimated 91,559 acres of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries in 2018.

While this acreage is less than the previous year, it is likely that substantially more submerged aquatic vegetation grew in the Bay than the mapped acreage suggests: frequent rain, cloudy water, and security restrictions prevented researchers from successfully collecting aerial imagery over 22% of the monitored area, including the Potomac River near the Patuxent Air Base; portions of the Susquehanna Flats; Mattaponi, Middle, Choptank, and Honga rivers; and Fishing Bay.

Underwater bay grasses are critical to the Bay ecosystem. They provide habitat and nursery grounds for fish and blue crabs, serve as food for animals such as turtles and waterfowl, clear the water by reducing wave action, absorb excess nutrients, and reduce shoreline erosion.

Gail Williams Wertz digs into new career

It's 94 degrees in Williamsburg, and Gail Williams Wertz ’66, M.A. ’19 has been sweating in the bright sun for hours, carefully digging through layers of soil to reveal artifacts. It's a world away from the clean, cool laboratories she's run for most of her career — and she loves it.

Gail is a full-time graduate student in anthropology and archaeology at William and Mary, returning to her alma mater after an almost 50-year career in biomedical research. She's stayed involved at William and Mary through the Graduate Studies Advisory Board and made an impact through her gifts to her alma mater, including to the biology department and the Center for Conservation Biology.

Trained as a molecular virologist, Gail taught, did research and led research groups at university medical schools. Her laboratory developed the methodology for genetically engineering RNA-based viruses — work that was the basis for a successful vaccine against Ebola. She's written 155 peer-reviewed publications and received 36 years of continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health, including their coveted MERIT Award. She also received support from the World Health Organization and National Science Foundation. Now, the professor is a student once more.

Items used are from William and Mary news releases.

SaraRose Martin, sararose.martin@vagazette.com, 757-243-3685, @SaraRoseMartin.