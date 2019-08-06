Beth Comstock to speak at Opening Convocation

Beth Comstock ’82, former vice chair of General Electric, will speak at the College of William and Mary’s 2019 Opening Convocation ceremony.

The annual tradition, which takes place the first day of classes, serves to mark the beginning of the academic year and to welcome the university’s newest students to campus. The event, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Wren Yard, is free and open to the public.

In addition to Comstock, William and Mary President Katherine A. Rowe will speak at the event along with Provost Peggy Agouris, who will be participating in her first Convocation since starting at the school in July.

“I am delighted that Beth Comstock will join us to open the academic year at William and Mary,” Rowe said. “An accomplished executive and an expert on leading organizational change, she has thought deeply about the connections between courage, creativity and openness to collaboration. Her insights will be especially timely, as William and Mary heads into a year of strategic planning.”

Comstock graduated from William and Mary with a degree in biology before holding a number of marketing and communications jobs at General Electric, NBC, CBS and Turner Broadcasting/CNN.

The Princeton Review lists William and Mary among 385 best colleges in 2020

William and Mary was listed among The Princeton Review’s 385 best colleges in 2020, its 28th edition of the guide. The school was also featured on the list in 2019.

About 13% of the country’s 3,000 four-year colleges are included on the annual list, according to a press release from Virginia Wesleyan University, which was also featured.

Colleges are chosen based on data collected from administrators about the colleges' academic offerings, as well as from student ratings and reports of campus and community experiences at their school.

The Princeton Review’s profile of William and Mary refers to the school as a public ivy and one of the most selective universities in the nation.

“Students say everyone who joins the campus community, nicknamed the Tribe, are ‘academic and quick and dynamic.’ Across campus, all students ‘can identify a tangible way William and Mary (has) made them a better version of themselves,’” according to The Princeton Review profile of the school.

William and Mary was ranked No.2 in “lots of race/class interaction” and No.6 for “their students love these colleges”, “happiest students”, “best schools for internships” and “best college library”. It’s also listed as No.39 in “top 50 best value colleges”.

$1 million Mellon Foundation grant funds inclusive research and community engagement

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded William and Mary a $1 million grant to support inclusive research, teaching and community engagement around the legacies of slavery and racism.

The five-year grant will fund several key initiatives, including community-led research into the legacies of slavery at William and Mary and James Monroe’s Highland, an oral history project that documents the untold stories of descendants of enslaved men and women, new historical exhibits and university-wide courses that promote inclusion and civil discourse.

“By sharing authority to re-interpret the past with descendants of those who lived and were enslaved at Highland, we are taking a new approach to how we tell that history,” said President Katherine Rowe.

The project, called Sharing Authority to Remember and Re-Interpret the Past, will be funded by the grant from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. The start of the project coincides with statewide public events that mark 400 years since the arrival of the first Africans to Virginia. The project is a university initiative that will be executed through the Lemon Project in Williamsburg and James Monroe’s Highland, a former presidential residence that is a division of William and Mary, in Charlottesville.

“The William and Mary campus was built and maintained by dozens, if not hundreds, of enslaved people, including children,” said Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander.

School to offer Bachelor of Arts in Japanese Studies

William and Mary will offer a Japanese studies major this fall, becoming the only public university in the state to offer a bachelor’s degree in the discipline.

The Bachelor of Arts in Japanese Studies was approved by the State Council in Higher Education for Virginia July 16. The school’s Board of Visitors approved the program proposal on Sept. 28, 2018.

The Japanese Studies Program, which previously offered only a minor, is part of the Department of Modern Languages and Literature.

According to the program description, students will learn about Japanese language, culture and history while also receiving training in cultural-studies methodologies. In addition, the major will include a study-abroad option.

"We're excited to offer students a deeper engagement with Japanese culture, society, politics, and business, and to give them the cultural knowledge and linguistic skills to become experts on Japan,” said Michael Cronin, director of the Japanese Studies Program and associate professor of modern languages.

