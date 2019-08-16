W&M freshmen to move in next week

As you drive around downtown next week, you may spot a few more people crossing the streets. College of William and Mary freshmen — the class of 2023 — will make their debut on campus Friday.

About 1,540 new students will move into their campus residence halls Friday in preparation for classes, which start on Aug. 28. The class has students from around the country and the world, according to William and Mary spokeswoman Erin Zagursky.

The school had 14,600 applicants this year and 75% of students selected graduated in the top 10% of their high school classes. In addition, 180 new transfer students will enroll this fall.

Students of color make up 33% of the freshmen class, according to William and Mary, 7% are international students, and 10% are first-generation college students.

The year kicks off with a series of events for new and returning students and the community.

» Monday to Thursday, William and Mary will have a 7 Generations Pre-Orientation Program

» Aug. 27, new students will participate in SHOW Day, a day of service programs.

» Aug. 29, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at Lake Matoaka

» Aug. 31, will mark the school’s first fall home football game.

The annual Opening Convocation ceremony will take place Aug. 28 in the Wren Yard. Beth Comstock, ’82, the former vice-chair of General Electric, will speak along with President Katherine A. Rowe and new Provost Peggy Agouris.

The tradition that takes place on the first day of classes serves to welcome new students and officially start the year. It is free and open to the public.

SaraRose Martin, sararose.martin@vagazette.com, 757-243-3685, @SaraRoseMartin.