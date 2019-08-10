WWII Veteran adds signature to 384th Bomb Group signing project

World War II Veteran Robert Birney, a resident of Williamsburg Landing, became the 101st signer of the 384th Bomb Group Veterans Signing Project. The wing panel from a B-17G aircraft was presented to veterans at their reunion in Branson, MO in 2010. Since, it has been to every annual 384th reunion. Keith Ellefson, a research assistant from the 384th Bombardment Group brought the wing to Williamsburg Landing Friday for Birney to sign. He has traversed the country obtaining signatures. The final destination of the wing will be in a museum in Wendover, Utah.

By Ann M. Efimetz