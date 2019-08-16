Court docs: James City woman faces criminal charges after she hit man with shoes, crashed into car

A James City County woman was arrested on Aug. 10 after police say she attacked a man with her shoes and crashed her car into his.

Xazonta Frances Bartlett, 27, was charged with assault and battery of a family member, child neglect and endangerment, reckless driving and hit and run resulting in property damage, according to filings in Williamsburg-James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

On Aug. 10, James City County police officers were called to the 1700 block of Skiffes Creek Circle for a domestic dispute, according to the filings.

The victim told investigators Bartlett had come to his home to retrieve some of her son’s possessions, the court documents said. The victim and Bartlett began to argue, went outside and the argument became a fight.

Bartlett started to hit the man with her shoes, and police noted he had minor injuries on his upper body, according to the filings.

The victim told police Bartlett put her son into her vehicle, backed up and sped forward until she hit the victim’s 2018 Dodge Charger, the court documents said. The victim estimated Bartlett hit his vehicle at about 30 miles per hour. The car was pushed halfway onto a nearby sidewalk.

Witnesses in the same neighborhood told police they saw the event as it was described by the victim, according to the filings.

The victim showed police officers the damage to his vehicle including footprints left by shoes on his front and back passenger doors and a broken rear bumper, the court documents said.

Bartlett was arrested and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail; she she has since been released, according to jail intake records.

If convicted, Bartlett faces as much as 13 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, according to Virginia Code.

