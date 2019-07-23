York County to open absentee voting and voter registration office in Victory Village shopping center

As presidential hopefuls hit the campaign trail, York County is ensuring it’ll be able to meet the demand from voters living in the upper end of the county.

The county recently leased office space in the Victory Village shopping center on Mooretown Road, with plans for a more convenient place where upper-county residents can vote absentee and register to vote in the days leading up to an election.

The York County Board of Supervisors authorized County Administrator Neil Morgan to sign a lease for the storefront at 6610 Mooretown Road, Suite 6614-D, at a meeting last month. According to minutes from the meeting, the board signed off on a 10-year lease for the space, which totals 2,370 square feet and was previously occupied by a credit union.

Work to renovate the Victory Village storefront will begin this week, county Economic Development Director Jim Noel said, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 1. From there, the building will be handed over to the voter registrar and his staff, who will begin moving furniture and equipment into the space and preparing to open it to the public.

York County Voter Registrar Walt Latham said he plans for the office to be open full-time during the absentee voting period, which begins 45 days prior to an election, but is exploring the possibility of opening the office at other times of the year as well. Residents who use the new office will be able to vote absentee or register to vote, he said.

“The main focus right now is to make it so that people at the northern end of the county are able to vote absentee there,” he said. “Time will tell, as population changes, what we’re able to do.”

Latham said he doubts the Victory Village office will be up and running in time for the general election in November, partially due to the construction schedule as well as a desire not to confuse voters by opening a new office so close to the election.

“My guess is we may not be in that before the election this fall,” Latham said. “If it’s available, then we may be able to do something, but also once we’re in election mode, we don’t want to be surprising people too much.”

Ultimately, he said, his goal is to have it open in time for next year’s presidential election.

“We want to absolutely be operational with all of that before the presidential election, because that’s the big one that causes all of the crowding and all of that, and if we get it all done in time for the November election, then that’s kind of icing on the cake,” Morgan said.

Along with the new upper county office, York County will move its main voter registrar's office from the County Administration Building in Yorktown to the Washington Square shopping center in Grafton, Morgan and Latham said. They said upcoming changes are part of a larger effort to expand the accessibility of voter registration services in more parts of the county.

Latham said the existing voter registrar’s office in Yorktown may temporarily stay in place during the transition from Yorktown to the Washington Square shopping center. Morgan said the county will update residents on the opening date of both offices as the move-in process and renovation work progress.

