York County mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus

A mosquito sample collected by York County Mosquito Control tested positive for West Nile Virus, a county spokesperson said Friday.

The county routinely samples mosquitoes in the area and tests for mosquito-borne illnesses.

A collection from the lower portion of York County tested positive for the virus, however, they haven’t had any reported cases of West Nile Virus in humans or animals, according to spokesperson Gail Whittaker.

The type of mosquito most likely to carry the virus are often found near man-made water-holding containers or polluted ditches, according to the Virginia Department of Health. West Nile Virus cannot be transmitted from person-to-person or from animal-to-person contact.

Although 80% of people infected with the virus won’t experience any symptoms, it can cause fever, headaches and vomiting. People over 60 years old are at an increased risk for developing a worse infection.

There’s currently no human vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus. Virginia has an average of nine cases a year, according to VDH, however last year there were no reported cases in the peninsula district.

Most cases of the virus are reported in late summer and early fall, around August and September.

York County Mosquito Control sprays for mosquitoes from late spring to early fall and will continue to spray and test for the disease, according to Whittaker.

However, Mosquito Control recommends people use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants to cover exposed skin when outdoors.

“One of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of mosquito-borne viruses is controlling the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your homes and in your yards,” their website says.

The county urges people to tip out any standing water in flowerpots, planters, children’s toys, wading pools, buckets and anything else around the yard that can hold water after a rainfall.

Want to know more?

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit the Virginia Department of Health website at vdh.virginia.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov. For more information on mosquito control in York County visit yorkcounty.gov.

SaraRose Martin, sararose.martin@vagazette.com, 757-243-3685, @SaraRoseMartin.