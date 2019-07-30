Williamsburg All Stars 13-year-olds Regional runners-up; 8-year-olds prepare for World Series in Massachusetts

For the Williamsburg All-Stars, this week is bittersweet, with one team’s chance at a world series run ending, and another’s ready to begin.

During the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional that was hosted in Williamsburg last week, the local 13-year-olds made a true Cinderella run in the tournament. They went undefeated in the divisional rounds, including a victory over the Glen Allen team that had beaten them in states early in July, earning a top seed in the elimination rounds.

In the semifinals, facing a Tallahassee-Leon team that was just a couple years removed from a world series appearance, Williamsburg won 9-6, one win away from earning a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series in Westfield, Mass., next month. Sadly, the team’s run came to an end in the championship game, losing 1-0 to a Greenville team whose defensive play matched Williamsburg’s own.

Despite the outcome, league officials say they couldn’t be prouder of how the team performed, especially in front of a hometown crowd that showed up to cheer them on every step of the way.

“That’s a very talented team, and they can say they more than held their own against some of the best baseball teams in the region,” said league president Tom Richardson. “Getting to host a major tournament like this is something pretty special, to not only have the home team playing but making a run for the title, no matter what, that’s even more special.”

With the 13-year-olds done for the summer, all eyes turn to the Williamsburg 8-year-old team that’s preparing to leave for the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series later this week. The team won the district and came in second in states and went on to be the first team in league history to win both the regional championship and earn an invite to the world series.

Head coach Amy Rains said that this is as much of a result of hard work by parents and coaches off the field as it has been for the kids on the field.

“The kids deserve every bit of praise for how they’ve played this year, but our parents and supporters have helped us get to this point,” Rains said. “So much work goes into this on their end, be it taking vacation days from work so we can take the kids to these out-of-state tournaments, to helping organize a GoFundMe so we can afford to go to the world series — we owe everybody so much for helping us get to this point, and we’re going to make them all proud.”

The team leaves for Jensen Beach, Florida, Aug. 3, and will play their first world series game on Aug. 6.

Contributed Photo: WYBL The Williamsburg All-Stars 8-year-old team will be heading to the Cal Ripken Invitational World Series on Aug. 3. That 8-year-old team, after winning the district and coming in second in states, is the first team in league history to win regionals and earn a world series berth.

