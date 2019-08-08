Pictures: 9/11 ceremony at James City-Bruton Fire Department

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department held their annual 9/11 ceremony Sunday evening.

Cub Scout Pack 414 hosts the annual ceremony to honor local first responders and to honor those who died during the Sept. 11 attacks. More than 100 people attended this year's event, including Army National Guard veteran Chris Podesky, who responded to New York City two days after the attacks. Podesky shared his story as the guest speaker at the remembrance event. The cub scouts built and maintain a Sept. 11 memorial garden at the fire department where the annual event is held.