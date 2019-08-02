Common local sparrow may go extinct

One of the most endangered birds in North America isn’t even on the endangered species list yet. In fact, it’s still common in the Northeast, including Virginia.

The Saltmarsh Sparrow spends its life in the thin fringe of vegetation growing where ocean meets land. Nesting just above the high tide mark in grasses, it feasts on abundant insects and seeds. Few other songbirds can compete for this bounty because they have not evolved the specialized nest building and chick-rearing behaviors that allow Saltmarsh Sparrows to squeeze an entire nesting cycle between the spring’s monthly high tides.

However, even Saltmarsh Sparrows often miscalculate, losing their nests to a flood tide and having to start over.

With sea level rise and the degradation of many of the nation’s saltmarshes for mosquito control and residential development, Saltmarsh Sparrows are having a hard time making ends meet. Mercury pollution in salt marshes complicates their lives further, depressing breeding.

A very high percentage of nests is flooded each year, despite the birds’ carefully evolved behaviors, such as frenetic feeding of the young so they grow fast enough to leave the nest at nine days old. In comparison, the bluebird in your yard takes almost three weeks to fledge from its secure haven.

Saltmarsh Sparrows are found only from Virginia to Maine, which is the area with the world’s greatest density of salt marshes. Their population is decreasing by almost 10% each year, with complete extinction predicted around the middle of this century.

The Saltmarsh Sparrow’s only hope for survival is for salt marshes to be allowed to migrate inland as oceans rise, but roads and houses usually prevent this. Creating new marshes landward or protecting existing ones with engineering is possible, but will be badly complicated by contaminants and invasive plant species.

An interesting question is whether you care at all about the expected demise of the Saltmarsh Sparrow.

It’s not particularly pretty and most birdwatchers can’t even correctly identify one. It certainly plays an important role in the ecology of saltmarsh ecosystems, but a more robust songbird, such as the Red-winged Blackbird, might be able to pick up the slack. Humans don’t eat Saltmarsh Sparrows nor use them for medicine. No business is likely to profit from them other than a few ecotourism companies.

But my eye is on the sparrow.

The biblical quotation — “Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them.” — expresses this well.

If you are concerned about Saltmarsh Sparrows it is because you feel that you have a spiritual, ethical or moral obligation to protect the Earth and its inhabitants from human-wrought destruction. If that is not a motivating force for you to care about this obscure little creature, then by all means go out and buy a bigger car, vote for candidates who deny climate change or prevent agencies from mentioning it, and crank up the air conditioner.

Cristol teaches in the Biology Department at the College of William and Mary. To discover local birding opportunities visit williamsburgbirdclub.org.