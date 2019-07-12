Inclusion, not exclusion, is a better way forward

About 20 years ago, after a classroom discussion on Brown vs. Board of Education, one of my black university students at Penn State approached me after class and wondered if I agreed with one of his African American Studies professors who had recently told his students that black people were incapable of racism because they were not in positions of power.

We discussed that for some time but were unable to come to an easy conclusion. Part of that, of course, depends on how racism is defined and also what is meant by a position of power. But the basic idea was that only white people can be racist. Neither one of us was quite ready to accept that as entirely true, but we did think it was safe to say that most racists were probably white.

The same could be argued about women’s place in society. Men can be sexist, but can women? Or is the argument the same as race? Can it be said that women cannot be sexist because they are not in positions of power?

Perhaps we need to bring a rarely used word back into our vocabulary, and that word is “chauvinist.”

If your first thought was to associate the word chauvinist with the word “male,” then you may be part of the problem. Chauvinism is in no way restricted to males. Let’s understand the term:

The legend is that Nicolas Chauvin was a French soldier entirely devoted to Napoleon and the supremacy of France. His name, originally associated with excessive Napoleonic and nationalistic fervor, came into broader use as a way to describe fanatical and uncritical devotion to one’s own tribe, which could be a race, sex, nation, religion, cause or any other group or ideology.

Therefore, we do not need to have debates about whether or not women, or black people, or any other group is capable of sexism or racism or whatever measures of either superiority or intolerance we may be concerned about, or to get into endless debates about the meaning or potential exercise of political power, because there is, to some degree, chauvinism in practically every group, and especially among those engaged in public activism.

For example, it is the opinion of some women that men should have absolutely nothing to say about abortion. I have encountered more than a few women who take that position. But, putting aside for a moment one’s own either pro-life or pro-choice views (and I know that’s difficult), is that nevertheless an example of female chauvinism?

Abortion is clearly a medical issue that affects only women, and it is defensible to argue that the choice is entirely theirs. But that is not the only issue. Do we really want to say that men should be prohibited from addressing what is, to many Americans, a moral issue as well? Or do we want to argue that an abortion has no more moral significance than the removal of a troublesome gallstone?

Additionally, if an increasing number of Democratic presidential candidates get their way and the Hyde Amendment is not renewed, then a lot of silenced males are going to be forced to involuntarily subsidize abortions through the tax code. Perhaps it should be remembered that we did, after all, fight a revolution that had much to do with the issue of “taxation without representation.”

With respect to the race issue, I have never met a black person that I considered to be a racist, but I have met at least a few who could be described as racially chauvinistic. Think of the devotion shown by the followers of Louis Farrakhan.

All of us — regardless of race, sex or any other of the other ways and groupings which we use to identify ourselves -- might do well to consider that we would be better served as a people by eliminating exclusiveness from our ranks, and that doing so would be more productive than erecting barriers in the marketplace of ideas.

Filko has taught American Government and Economics. He can be reached at jfilko1944@gmail.com.