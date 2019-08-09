It's time to uproot racism where it began

Like most Virginians, I watched the racial media storm that engulfed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this year. Hopeful that this could be a watershed moment; I applauded news reports of his plans to focus his agenda on racial reconciliation. If Gov. Northam is looking for a starting point, then let racial reconciliation begin at Jamestown, where the seeds of racism were first sown into Virginia’s fertile soil.

Jamestown is where the 22 plantation owners, commonly referred to as “planters,” met on July 30, 1619 to hold the first representative legislative government meeting in British North America. They desired the freedom to control their lives and destinies. Yet weeks later, when the first Africans arrived shackled aboard the “White Lion” and “Treasurer,” the same legislative body denied Africans the freedom to control their lives.

Slavery was illegal in England in 1619 and Virginia was an English colony. Who was responsible for communicating and enforcing English laws? Sir George Yeardley had been appointed governor by King James I and presided over the first legislative body that would later become known as the House of Burgesses and the Virginia General Assembly.

Would Governor Yeardley turn a blind eye to the plight of the Africans who had been taken from Angola against their will? History tells us that he traded supplies to purchase some of the Africans to work on a plantation alongside English indentured servants. In the 1660s, slave laws were enacted by the Virginia legislature making slavery lawful.

As the seeds of racism took root, they grew into bountiful trees, spreading vile branches throughout the English colonies. Unchecked, the bitter fruit of racism fell upon the land and permeated 17th-century governments, law enforcement, business practices, religion and family life.

Fast forward to 2019.

How will the 73rd governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, deal with racism that still manifests in the lives of millions of Virginians today? He says he wants racial reconciliation and to help Virginians heal. But before there can be any meaningful reconciliation, we must get to the root of racism and uproot it.

According to arborists, to remove an unwanted tree you must first cut it down to its stump. Then use a stump grinder, a high-speed power tool with an inverted blade and teeth, to cut the stump and roots into small chips.

The trees of racism underwent severe pruning in the 19th and 20th centuries. The U.S. Civil War (1861-1865) resulted in the 13th, 14th and 15th constitutional amendments that abolished slavery, guaranteed citizenship rights and equal protection under the law for all citizens and prohibited racial discrimination in voting. The Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s provided federal civil rights legislation, such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Yet today, news coverage of racist acts still floods the airwaves. Why? The roots of racism were left intact.

Racial reconciliation has to take place first in the heart, through acknowledgement and repentance. At racism’s root lies hatred and a misguided sense of superiority that has been passed down through generations due to a physical trait that none us chose or had any control over: the color of our skin.

If we can accept and appreciate diversity in nature when we see blooming flowers, then we can let go of long-held racist attitudes and allow ourselves to appreciate diversity in human skin tones and cultures. As the Bible states, “If a man says, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?” (I John 4:20 KJV)

And racial reconciliation is a work of the soul — the mind, will and emotions.

It’s time to rethink how we view and feel about African Americans in our social and work environments, as well as challenge the disparaging images, stereotypes and narratives about African Americans that have been perpetuated in the media for centuries.

Finally, racial reconciliation requires that Virginia “loosen the purse strings” for reparations.

What should reparations look like? Tuition-free college education laws, such as the free tuition bill passed in January 2019 by West Virginia’s legislature, should be passed for African Americans at all Virginia state colleges and universities; cultural diversity offices for all state funded agencies and institutions to provide oversight of the recruitment, hiring and advancement of African American employees; financial grants for African American owned businesses; and an African History Museum in Jamestown to preserve and honor 400 years of contributions Africans and their descendants have made to Virginia.

These measures would provide substance to Northam’s racial reconciliation efforts. It’s time to uproot racism, at its root -- Jamestown, Virginia -- so racial reconciliation can flourish.

Hill is the Group Leader of the Virginia Historic Triangle chapter of Coming to the Table, a national organization that helps Americans acknowledge and heal from racial wounds of the past and to dismantle systems of racial inequality, injustices and oppression.