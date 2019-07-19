Intersection leaves long trail of pain

It’s the 19th anniversary of the horrific wreck at Route 5 and Centerville roads when a reckless driver caused a four-vehicle crash and our toddler daughter was nearly killed.

Time moves on. For some, lives have changed significantly since then, as our daughter is now severely disabled with a traumatic brain injury. As accidents and near misses continue, chatter about fixing this offset intersection pops up every few years.

Recently, the Virginia Department of Transportation presented some draft options at a community meeting. I personally thought it was well presented and, as indicated, with every option there is a cost. There is also a daily cost to the lives that have been shattered and to those who have died there.

Our daughter is now a multi-million-dollar baby, as medical expenses and care are endless. She lost her ability to walk and talk and will need care for the rest of her life. I stopped counting after her 20th surgery, and typical milestones have been replaced with therapies and recovery. Careers have also been lost.

Damage done to one individual ripples through the family and beyond. To simplify, our daily lives are not easy and fear of the future is always present.

I’m glad this intersection is once again a topic of conversation. It’s been an issue for more than 20 years; sadly during this time the intersection hasn’t changed, but our community has. To continue doing nothing still remains part of the problem.

Karen Bodett

James City County