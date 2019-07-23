A chance encounter goes well for all

A young man sought refuge at Wellspring United Methodist Church on July 3 to play his guitar in our Cross Garden. A vacation with extended family was a little noisy. He crossed the street and requested permission to enter the grounds.

He spent the day and several folks — staff and church members — visited him, providing water, snacks and caring ears. JCC Officers came by that evening looking for a “missing person” reported by family. He was 26 and wanted to remain in the garden.

As he calmed down, the officers, the pastor, staff and members agreed that he could remain on the garden deck for the night. He was provided a cushion and some fabric to sleep on, additional water and snacks. The JCC officers provided some bug spray and promised to come back at 12:30 a.m. to check on him. He was told that at daybreak we would check on him, provide breakfast and shower facilities.

He was rested and much more communicative. He showered, ate, cleaned up after himself and proved to be “hypervigilant” – his words. He loved his quiet haven time. Evidence of his stay was gone by Sunday. He is in our prayers.

We pray he’s safe and finds appropriate services to support his sensitivity and gentleness. We appreciate and and are very proud of the three young JCC officers who were outstanding. Their manner with him — and with us — created a positive outcome. Bless all involved!

Cyndy Breaux

James City County