Still can't make sense of Goodwin Square

Kudos to William Geib for his well-researched and informative Letter to the Editor on July 17 laying out the health hazards of a public splash pool. It’s probably the most cogent reason put forth yet on why not to have one in the proposed Goodwin Square area.

I usually pride myself in spotting red herrings to get a marginal product sold or at least moved on down the road, but this one has me baffled.

Again, I have surveyed, for the third time, business owners surrounding the parking area and have yet to find one who favors the splash pad and inflatable TV over parking. With the exception of the Blue Talon owner, who was quoted in The Virginia Gazette as being in favor of the makeover, every person I have spoken with is opposed.

I cannot figure out the hidden agenda and how it is going to play out.

I suspect Colonial Williamsburg needs this property for the conversion of the Goodwin Building to apartments, and now I suspect that at least one vendor located adjacent to the proposed Goodwin Square has aspirations to expand its footprint into the parking area. How does an “ex-offico” member of the committee get to lobby for his own project?

The Tourism Development Fund Grant Review Committee needs to focus upon and spend the “Tommy Tax” on projects that will enhance the well being of the whole community and not just CW.

I, for one, do not have a problem with the whole fund being spent for the next four years on a new indoor sports and events complex that will bring revenue and opportunity to our community. As previously noted, CW has yet to show why they think their project will attract more tourist or improve the economy.

Tom O. Cameron

Williamsburg