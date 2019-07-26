Bring the Revolution back to Williamsburg

While walking my dog along Duke of Gloucester Street recently, I got to thinking about all of the significant Revolutionary events that occurred in Williamsburg nearly 250 years ago; I came up with more than a dozen.

It occurred to me that few communities in America could match or surpass Williamsburg in terms of Revolutionary history. When I got home, I ranked the events based on their significance, creating a top 10 list from 1763-1783, which is admittedly subjective.

» 1​​​​: Fifth Virginia Convention votes for independence, May 15, 1776

» 2: Fifth Virginia Convention Adopts Virginia Declaration of Rights and State Constitution, June 1776

» 3: Gunpowder incident at the Powder Magazine, April 1775

» 4: Patrick Henry’s Stamp Act Resolves adopted, May 1765

» 5: Non-Importation Association of 1774, May 1774

» 6: Non-Importation Association of 1769, May 1769

» 7: First Virginia Convention meets, August 1774

» 8: Lord Dunmore and family flee Williamsburg, June 8, 1775

» 9: Allied army camps in Williamsburg, September 1781

» 10: Coffee house ruckus, October 1765 James Mercer, the Stamp Tax Distributor, is roughed up by a crowd in front of the Coffee House. Gov. Fauquier intervenes to rescue him.

Looking over the list, I realized that only one program at Colonial Williamsburg — “Resolved, An American Experiment” at the Capitol — addressed these events. This very interesting and entertaining program actually discusses a majority of my list, but in a broad brush. True, some of the Nation Builders might also touch upon a historical event or two that occurred locally or that they played a role in, and the Stamp Act does often come up when one visits the Coffee House, but again, only in a broad way.

With so many pivotal events of the American Revolution happening right here in Williamsburg, and in some cases in or near the very buildings, I don’t understand why CW doesn’t create programming that highlights this history and goes into more depth with it.

Many — perhaps most — people, visit historic places because they enjoy “walking in the footsteps” of the past and imagining what took place at the site they are visiting. Of all of the stories Colonial Williamsburg could tell, no story is more compelling than the American Revolution. It’s the birth of the United States — isn’t that a story worth telling?

CW has the immense talent of many passionate people on hand to tell the story, plenty of actual historical events to draw on for scripts, the setting couldn’t be better than Williamsburg, and very shortly the 250th anniversary of ’74, ’75, ’76 and so on will be upon us, so what in the world are you waiting for, CW?

Please return to what you did so well in the 1990s and early 2000s; tell the story of the American Revolution. There is no place better suited or better prepared to tell this story than Colonial Williamsburg.

Mike Cecere

Williamsburg