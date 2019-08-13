We need to address our violent society

I decided to write this letter because I believe the public debate concerning mass shootings and violence is all wrong. The media and liberal voters, who mean well, have decided to target guns as the problem, but the real problem is the behavior of our citizens, which over time has disintegrated to the lowest common denominator.

I’ve spent the better part of my adult life working as an FBI agent and while I support the 2nd Amendment, I also believe that the people, through the government, have a right to regulate that “clause” for the purpose of public safety. There is no reason for the average citizen to purchase or carry assault weapons. They should only be used by the military and trained law enforcement personnel.

During 1950s through the 1970s, we were more respectful to each other and we had less violence, yet our fathers and grandfathers returned from WWII, Korea and Vietnam with guns, including assault weapons, but we did not have mass shootings.

Despite my belief that guns are not the whole problem, I have decided to vote for gun control and background checks, and I ask my fellow Americans, regardless of political party, to vote the same way.

We need to get gun control off the table so we can start talking about the real reasons for violence in our society. How can we help but be a violent society when it has been built into the fabric of our everyday life? Just look at the supporting evidence.

Look at all the violence on TV, Hollywood, cartoons, video games, the internet and even in commercials.

Look at the way our national leaders talk to each other, including in the debates.

Look at how gang violence is not being properly addressed.

Look at parents who rarely discipline their children and how schools are no longer allowed to discipline unruly students.

Look at how protesters on both sides of the political equation commit violent acts.

Look how friends can no longer have a political discussion without breaking up old friendships.

Look at how we have become so politically correct that we are afraid to point out suspicious criminal activities.

If you don’t think these issues have an impact on people around you — especially on children — then think again.

Let’s get it right for a change and understand that people kill and guns are only the means they use to carry out their anger. What we should be asking is how the shooters’ minds had been so badly influenced and poisoned over the years.

Let’s refocus the national debate on violence in our society.

It’s not only the guns, but it’s more about people’s bad behavior. Currently, we are putting water on the flames, but missing the cause of the fire.

Steve Foster

Williamsburg