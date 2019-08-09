Action on gun reform is long overdue

Guns don't kill people; people do. We've heard it time and again.

Last weekend, two mass shootings occurred in 13 hours. Nine people were killed and 27 were wounded at a mall in Dayton, Ohio. Twenty-two were killed and 26 were wounded at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. One woman was killed protecting her 2-month-old baby. The baby’s father also was killed. They had two other children who now have no parents.

Before these attacks, the deadliest mass shooting of 2019 happened in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, where a former city employee killed 12 people and injured four.

In each instance, a person pulled the trigger. But without assault weapons at their disposal, these killers most likely would not have been able to wreak the kind of carnage they did.

The 2nd Amendment was not meant to put such lethal weapons in the hands of individuals intent on killing their fellow citizens, and it's time we quit pretending otherwise.

I choose to not have guns in my home, but I do not begrudge those who do. If someone feels the need to have a pistol for self protection or a rifle or shotgun for hunting, that’s fine. Sadly, many people who use automatic weapons gain a sense of power in their ownership. This can lead a disturbed person to use his weapon to kill or injure others.

I have a serious problem with those who feel the need to own military-style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. These were not designed for self protection or hunting. They were designed and are manufactured to kill people.

Why do politicians refuse to consider even sensible restrictions that might keep guns, especially the most lethal ones, out of the hands of would-be mass murderers? Background checks and mental health reform is not enough.

The answer to our problem is not complicated. It does not require consultants or Congressional committees to take months or years to come up with a solution. A buy-back program can be implemented quickly to get semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles off the streets and out of homes. The weapons can then be sold to the military, which has a use and need for them.

This is not a Republican problem or a Democratic problem. It is an American epidemic. Those in Congress must come together to put an end to this carnage. If my representatives cannot afford to turn their backs on the NRA, then they will not get my votes.

The time has come for every politician and every citizen to speak up and demand serious gun reform. Sen. Mitch McConnell, call the Senate back to Washington now. Get back to work and pass legislation to prohibit ownership of assault weapons.

How many more men, women, and children need to die before this issue is taken seriously?

Barbara Gambrell

Williamsburg