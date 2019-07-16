Consider health effects of splash fountain

Why is there a fence surrounding this splash fountain in downtown Grand Junction, Colorado? Health reasons!

While vacationing in Grand Junction, I saw this splash fountain that was installed in their rejuvenated downtown, but it was surrounded by a fence. My host explained that within months after it was opened there were reports of intestinal illness among children traced back to their playing in the fountain.

The source was perhaps two fold: Toddler's diapers and homeless bathing. In either case, it proved too unsanitary to continue the intended use.

My casual Google search found that similar events occurred in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Atlanta and the Zoo in Minnesota. Reported illnesses include fever, vomiting and bloody diarrhea, symptoms brought on by two bacteria, Shigella sonnei and Cryptosporidium parvum.

Evidently the C. Parvum is not killed by normal chlorine treatment.

Now Colonial Williamsburg persists in proceeding with the Goodwin Plaza project, evidently having done little in-depth study of the downstream consequences of their proposed actions.

It appears no traffic study has been done to analyze and understand the possible effects of the loss of the 40 parking spaces, and no research has been done to see if there have been any adverse effects experienced elsewhere from the installation of a splash fountain there.

Mothers, have you thought about allowing your children to run in the same fountain as others who have walked along DoG street, through the horse droppings stuck to the bottom of their shoes? CW apparently hasn't.

To the members of the Williamsburg review boards: Stop this project now! Do not be blinded by the euphoria of some grant monies into supporting this ill-conceived project. We can all predict what the effect will be on attendance if there is one report of illness attached to the splash fountain.

William Geib

James City County