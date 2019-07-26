Power line permit should be revoked

The recent article, “Corps of engineers to hold public hearing on Surry-Skiffes Creek power line,” brings to light many of the problems with the power line.

First and foremost, the Corps did not do an environmental impact statement when it gave Dominion permission to start construction. Not only was this unlawful, but it clearly shows that Corps’ priorities were not the environment or how the power line will affect the surrounding area.

Without a deep analysis, there is no way to know the full impacts of the power line and how disastrous it could be.

The U.S District Court for the District of Columbia should not allow the permit to stay in place during the environmental impact statement process. By preventing it, they would ensure that further damage is not done to the James River and Historic Jamestowne and that all environmental standards are met.

Imagine if the permit were allowed to stay in place and then the environmental impact statement came back with a detrimental analysis that the environment would not be able to recover?

The power line is irresponsible and will have permanent damage to the James River landscape and ecosystems from which they will not be able to recover. While we may not be able to physically see the immediate environmental impacts, the lines are visually obstructive. Not only do they ruin beautiful views of the River and waterways, but they also pass through historic areas that are and need to be protected.

Preserving the James River and powering the surrounding area are not mutually exclusive. We can collaborate to come up with a solution that pleases everyone. Preservation and environmental groups must continue to fight against the project, but our representatives must also take action to ensure that this power line is not passed.

Kelsey Hillner, Virginia Conservation Network

Richmond