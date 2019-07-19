Medal of Honor given for bravery as POWs

I was stunned to read the assertion in the Last Word column that “No soldier ever got the Medal of Honor for being a POW.”

There were 248 Medals of Honor awarded during the Vietnam War. Four of them were awarded “for actions as a prisoner of war.” Those recipients were Air Force Captain Lance P. Sijan (posthumous), Air Force Colonel George “Bud” Day, Marine Corps Captain Donald G. Cook (posthumous), and Navy Captain James B. Stockdale.

Medal of Honor winners are very special people. It was my privilege to personally know both Lance Sijan and Bud Day. Lance was one of my upperclassmen when we were cadets at the Air Force Academy, and he is the only Air Force Academy graduate to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

I met Bud at a reunion of those of us who flew the North American F-100 Super Sabre. Bud is the only person ever awarded both the Medal of Honor and the Air Force Cross for actions as a prisoner of war. After he was shot down and badly injured in North Vietnam, he escaped his captors and evaded them for two weeks while he walked through the DMZ into South Vietnam. He was wounded again and recaptured within 2 miles of a Marine Corps outpost and spent the rest of the war as a prisoner in Hanoi, where for a short time he was a cell mate of John McCain.

A prisoner of war camp is simply an extension of the battlefield, and no matter where it occurs, valor deserves our recognition and appreciation.

Jim Icenhour, Vietnam Veteran

James City County