We need action on guns in Washington

Please demand that our president tell Congress to end its recess, return to Washington, and pass common-sense gun safety background checks, an assault weapons ban and a band on high-capacity magazines.

This should be easy, and if we all make enough noise working together, it will get done. These measures do not limit anyone from protecting themselves or their family, nor does it affect anyone’s hunting rights. The Supreme Court says limitations on gun rights are within the bounds of the Constitution and the Second Amendment. It is time.

How many more innocent children, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends have to die? These are common-sense actions that most Americans embrace. It is our responsibility to take action that we believe in to save future lives.

Sue Ivey

Williamsburg