We must save lives, protect rights

Gun violence is a public health epidemic.

“Nearly 40,000 Americans died from gun violence in 2018. There have been more than 350 mass shootings in the U.S. in the past year -- nearly one per day -- and gun violence in all its forms collectively takes the lives of more than 100 people per day. Why do we let this happen? It is a horror!

“Instead of ignoring the toll of mass shootings, suicide, domestic violence, accidental deaths, interpersonal conflict, it's time to figure out the root causes of gun violence and research ways to prevent…tragedy,” as opined on CBS.

Recently, a Mathews resident cited mental issues and moral decay as reasons for gun violence deaths. Given that the U.S. has a gun homicide rate 25 times higher than other high-income countries with gun restrictions such as Japan, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Greece, should we believe that Americans are 25 times crazier, more decadent or more godless than they are? Face it, guns are a part of the problem.

Use of an effective national database to screen gun purchasers has also been dissed as an infringement on the use of firearms by average citizens. A question: Why do identified dangerous people have guns? Wouldn’t “average citizens” be safer if they did not?

A June 23 “60 Minutes” segment on AR-15s determined that those types of guns have no place in our society other than as designed for military use in war. They should not be for casual ownership by just anybody. So why aren’t we protecting ourselves?

Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court decision on Second Amendment language was it is “…not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” So, we can protect ourselves legally. Why wait?

The humane question of today is, how do we stem the slaughter of friends, children and countrymen, and at the same time protect the rights of “average citizens?” What are we willing to do? If we do nothing, are we also responsible for the deaths? We are contributing.

Let’s work together to protect lives.

James Knupp

Hartfield