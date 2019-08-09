Something has to change on guns — now

Horrific! U.S. gun violence deaths come again and again and nothing is done. Who is next?

A recent Daily Press letter to the editor, “Good guys with guns,” opined that: “The best defense for us good guys is to be able to defend ourselves wherever we are.” Then comes the Dayton shooter who kills 10 and wounds 25 in half a minute. Easy to defend, right?

Why are large-magazine, military-style weapons legal?

So far In 2019, seven mass shootings have occurred in 23 developed countries. In the U.S., there have been 249. Are Americans more wacko than other people, more video-game warped — or are the tools for mass killing more readily available? I think you know the answer.

One writer in our local paper implied that recognition of and help for troubled people will solve the problem. Surely some of that is happening already, yet killings continue. Unfortunately, he makes no suggestion for implementation. Maybe that is too complicated or it is just a diversion for “let’s do nothing.”

Another writer suggests if our society would turn more to religion, the problem would be solved. So, how do we implement that? Those who take the lives of others are likely godless, right? So, how will you get them to believe and behave?

When will we tire of friends and countrymen dying by gun violence? Are we responsible if we do nothing? Tell the NRA and politicians we have had enough. We must take steps to protect our society and ourselves.

It is time to restrict military-style weapons, ban large magazines, close gun show loopholes, fund causal studies and implement effective universal background checks.

To protect our rights and lives, we must take fire power from those who should not have it.

James Knupp

Hartfield