Recycling change shows poor planning

The 25,500 James City County households that have been enrolled in free curbside recycling are now included in a fee-based recycling program. Payment for that program is due Sept. 16 and service begins Oct. 1.

James City County environmental sustainability coordinator Dawn Oleksy stated that although 4,000 households have already elected to opt-out of the fee-based program, roughly 21,000 households appear to be sticking with curbside recycling, which she interprets to be a positive sign. Many households are either undecided whether or not to accept the fee-based program or are waiting to opt-out until the current free service ends. The county may well be surprised at the number of households that will opt-out when the free service ends Oct. 1.

I was a member of the James City Clean County Commission when countywide recycling was an idea, but not yet a reality.

It took several years for our county households, businesses and schools to adapt to the good habit of recycling. Now that citizens are used to recycling, their means for doing so is being challenged or taken away by our county decision makers. Is recycling no longer an important contribution to our world environment?

Oleksy needs to reassess her facts and figures.

When push comes to shove, people are going to add their previously recyclable items to their garbage for disposal, rather than pay fees to keep their recyclables separate and continue recycling. The limitations and confusion about which plastic containers are now acceptable recyclable items is confusing and irritating — is it No. 1 or No. 5? The bottle must be narrower at the top than the bottom — really?

Even I, a life-long recycler, am adding more recyclables to my garbage. My bet is that many more households will choose the easier, cheaper decision to drop recycling and just count all items as garbage.

I think the number of households that opt out of fee-based recycling will increase at an alarming rate. In the end, I predict at least 20,000 homes will no longer use the county’s recycling program. Poor progress, planning and caring for our community, James City County!

Carol W. Mathews

James City County