Folks at the heart of Jamestown Commemoration

The Pace Society of America was one of 15 participants in the wreath-laying ceremony, the first event on July 30, commemorating the 400th anniversary of the First Legislative Assembly held at the historic, re-constructed Jamestown Church.

We were invited to participate by Jason Flood, chief ranger with the Colonial National Historical Park-Jamestown, and Ann Berry, special projects for the American Evolution/2019 Commemoration, and we are grateful to them for their kindness, consideration and inclusion. As vice president of the Pace Society, I want to thank Gazette reporter Sean CW Korsgaard for his article, "A sobering, inspiring reflection - Leaders ponder Jamestown's legacy."

He mentioned that, "Descendants of those who participated 400 years ago gathered for a commemorative ceremony..." and went on to say, "Gathering before a small group of officials and some of the descendants of those first families, several speakers used the anniversary to highlight some of the changing ways we look at Jamestown's role in American history..." The lineage organizations were also present in the church to hear these outstanding speakers.

The next day, I purchased all of the local newspapers as well as the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Washington Post, and none of those newspapers, except the The Virginia Gazette, made any reference whatsoever to the descendants' efforts to honor their ancestors who forged the very history that was being celebrated. Moreover, there were no photos of the wreath-laying ceremony. (Some photos are posted at facebook.com/COLOJAMESTOWNE/.)

Representatives from these lineages, hereditary and historical organizations came to this event — some from great distances — after preparing wreaths that represented their ancestors and/or the goals and mission of their important organizations.

During the ceremony, each representative was given the opportunity to share information about their organizations. After the ceremony, Dr. James Horn, president of Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation, showed his appreciation for the significance of these organizations, as well as for their valued and meaningful participation.

However, I feel the organizations were not given the media attention that they deserved, and I think the following lineage and historical organizations that participated in the wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 400th Anniversary of the First Legislative Assembly, the beginning of representative Democracy in America, should be recognized and named: American Descendants of the House of Burgesses 1619-1699; Colonial National Historical Park; First Families of Virginia; George Wythe Society; Jamestown Society; Cobb's Hall, Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; North Carolina Branch National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims; National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Pace Society of America; National Society Confederate Daughters of America, 1891; National Society of the Claiborne Family Descendants; First Baptist Church 727 W. Scotland St. Williamsburg VA African American Forum; Let Freedom Ring; William Tucker 1624 Society.

Thanks again, The Virginia Gazette, for mentioning the real history and importance of the event.

Randy Pace

Vice President and Trustee, Pace Society of America

Houston