Jamestown was memorable for right reasons

The 400th anniversary of America’s First Representative Legislative Assembly in the new world is now a memory.

I was one of many Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation docents who had the privilege to assist and participate the events of July 30. I want to personally thank our boards and staff for the efforts and time that made the day a success.

Beginning at the original Historic Jamestowne and moving to the re-created church at Jamestown Settlement, then out to a tent that housed a larger audience was challenging for our guests.

But they appreciated the significance of the day and participated fully. Thank you, Speaker Cox and Sen. Norment for co-chairing the events.

No speech was less important than the others.

I hope everyone heard Chief Adkins when he turned to Speaker Cox at the diaz and said, “I am proud to be an American.”

I applaud the planners, no matter their role, location or position. The day was worth it tenfold. There is more to come throughout this year, including remembering the African people later this month in Hampton.

There were many years planning for the events that will continue to unfold during 2019. The “American Evolution” team’s vision stretched beyond Williamsburg, encompassing Richmond, Hampton, the Valley and Northern Virginia.

You can’t deny the history. Jamestown was first in 1619 to establish democracy in America. It is not a perfect system, but it has evolved and will continue to do so.

Be part of this commemoration; make a historic memory of your own. And indeed, take the high road, and look ahead. The future is what we make it.

Karen Peifer

James City County