Historic gem just a ferry ride away

Although our area is fortunate to have several state parks, I don’t think most people are familiar with Chippokes Plantation State Park in Surry County, a ferry ride from Jamestown.

This family-friendly treasure is named for a 1600s Algonquin Chief, and its fields have been continuously farmed since 1619.

We’re celebrating 400 years since William Powell received a royal land grant for the property.

Today you’ll find a Visitors Center (757-294-3728) with gift shop; camping for tents, RVs and in yurts; cabins that are modernized tennant housing; picnic areas with shelters; a swimming pool; the Farm and Forestry Museum; an amazing natural beach; acres of woods and fields with walking trails; and an Historic Area. The Historic Area includes the 1850s Jones-Stewart Mansion, Brick Kitchen, formal gardens, dependencies and a gift shop.

There are fossil walks, geocaching, canoe trips, fishing, tours of the 1830s River House, Jones-Stewart Mansion and Brick Kitchen.

Please come celebrate, explore, learn about and enjoy this special piece of Virginia history.

Judith Pysher

James City County