Republican candidates are active, involved

In response to the June 22 Last Word contributor who is dismayed by the low primary election turnout and so few candidates, I am also very disappointed. I do not understand why so many residents are so uninformed and not involved with local politics. The elected officials really influence our lives, communities and bank accounts with their policies and votes.

On the other hand, I do not like the contributor's seemingly negative comment about Heather Cordasco's determination; she is one of our most dedicated political leaders seeking another public office. She has worked day and night for years to improve our schools, young adult employment, health care and local community culture.

We would see more people running for office if there were fewer unnecessary insults directed at those who campaign for election.

I find it odd that the contributor complains that “no one will run” and knocks Cordasco for running. Can someone explain that train of thought?

A few days later, on July 3, the Last Word contained extreme opinions stating no Republican of value is running and described local Republican candidates Amanda Batten and Cordasco as professional Republicans. Also, the local Republican Committee was attacked and described as toxic and improperly managed by a select few people.

I am proud to say that I know the candidates, their lifestyles and dynamic efforts to help and enrich our community in many ways. If working day and night throughout our districts and in Richmond, attending meetings and giving presentations to advocate for conservative American values, policies and laws are considered “professional” activities, then I agree.

And I attend the WJCC Republican Committee meetings and know the volunteer members of the executive committee. There are energetic discussions, compromises which change monthly, and they are certainly not toxic. America was founded with political disagreements.

Let me ask a question: Does anyone know a large committee that is not managed by a select few people? These harsh criticisms are obviously from an individual who is frustrated with the local political situation. I would like to talk to him or her to formulate a positive action plan to address their concerns.

I also would like to see the Gazette present a more balanced collection of political reports and opinions. Recent editions have covered local Republicans in a negative way too often. My examples discussed in this letter support my observation.

Terry Ricks

Williamsburg