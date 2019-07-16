Event was something to celebrate

Two years ago, our Kiwanis Club approached the College of William and Mary with the idea of restoring a traditional event staged by the local hospital auxiliary led by Marie Bond for many years. At that meeting, the Fourth of July Ice Cream Social was reborn.

Only a club of our size and experience could pull together the resources necessary to make it all happen, and the enthusiastic cooperation of the college was an important first step. Financial support was next, and we soon had a presenting Sponsorship of Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management augmented by the City of Williamsburg Economic Development Authority.

Our first food sponsorship came from Cathy Dishner at Kabbies Kake Studio, followed by special pricing by Brewsters Ice Cream. Kingsmill Resort eagerly provided water and sodas, and additional support came from Liz Moore Realtors, Mike Rock Insurance and Carol Copenhaver.

A strong leadership team quickly assembled a cadre of volunteers, threatening weather stayed at bay long enough to clean up the yard and our day was filled with bright, happy and smiling faces of young and old. A wonderful live band headed by Michael Clark was icing a beautiful first cake.

Thanks to all who sponsored, volunteered and enjoyed the day. We will see you next year on the Fourth of July!

Gary Ripple

James City County