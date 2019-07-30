Splash fountains turn into health hazards

On a recent business trip to Indiana, an item on the morning news prompted me to pause my breakfast and turn up the volume on the TV. What caught my attention? A story on splash fountains and water quality. The news team took water samples and sent them to a lab, which found "coliforms derived from feces" in the water.

Besides the obvious fact that this idea has absolutely nothing in common with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation mission to be a living history organization, these fountains are now becoming public health hazards and are closing down.

Send your concerns about them to to Mr. Jeff Duncan at jduncan@cfw.org

I contacted Mr. Duncan last year about this idea. I informed him that we moved here to enjoy our love of Colonial history and we donated to the foundation. I also informed him that we will not donate another cent until the management gets it in their head that they need to listen to the folks who live here, donate time and money, and care about the foundation.

While we may not give millions to the foundation; if several thousand of us who give hundreds begin to stand up and voice our concerns, then that may have an impact.

I am getting very frustrated with the current leadership. Get this in your heads: This is not Norfolk. This is not Virginia Beach. This is Williamsburg. We choose to live here because of the small-town charm and our love of Colonial Williamsburg.

We do not want, nor need, a splash fountain. It will have no positive impact and will only become a health hazard.

Michael Routh

Williamsburg