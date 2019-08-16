Gun control is just wrong headed

I feel compelled to respond to the Aug. 10 Letter to the Editor by Barbara Gambrell. The writer makes a point that the shootings she references were carried out by people using "assault weapons." This is not true. The criminal shooter in Virginia Beach used handguns.

The 2nd Amendment does not differentiate by type of firearm. Just as the 1st Amendment does not differentiate between the quill and inkwell and the computer keyboard I am typing on.

I enjoy firearm ownership because I love all kinds of guns. I collect historic models, and keep modern types for all of the reasons a normal person would. However, I do not own any automatic rifles — and none of these terrible criminal acts were carried out by such weapons either. One should take care in making broad, blanket statements without fact when presenting an argument.

I would counter argue that these criminals gain a sense of power in knowing they will be acting out against people who are law abiding by not being armed in certain areas; these hideous creations called "gun-free zones." They might as well rename them to "criminals can shoot as many as they want" zones.

We can talk all day long about banning "assault weapons" or universal background checks or registering firearms. Some of the more sensible talking points seem to be the mental health and community initiatives. We have become a detached and disengaged society. The family unit has degraded over generations. Let's also look at the current laws we have and just enforce them.

Looking at the last few events shows a glaring red flag. The Parkland, Florida, school shooter had at least 18 complaints to local law enforcement prior to his terrible act. All of these took place from 2008-2017. Can you imagine? The FBI even admits it didn't follow protocol on a tip it received in January 2018. At least they admit they dropped the ball. All you have to do is search for this. I gleaned these nuggets from USA Today and NBC news.

The night before the Virginia Beach shooting, we come to learn that one of the victims recognized there was violent tendencies in the shooter. So much so that she considered breaking policy and protecting herself with a legally owned handgun because she was certain that something very bad was going to happen. If only she had the freedom to exercise her right to self defense supposedly guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. Her story needs to continue to be heard and shared.

In almost every case it comes to light afterward that there were warning signs prior to these terrible events. Why am I, as a law abiding citizen, subjected to more scrutiny and curtailing of my rights based on these evil peoples' acts of violence with a firearm?

I'm also tired of people bad-mouthing the NRA. I am a proud life member and will continue to be. It's a shame I have to be a member of an organization that exists to protect the founding documents of this nation. I served more than 20 years in the military defending all of the language in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, not just the ones I liked.

Do not pretend to hide behind the noble cause of "sensible restrictions." There is no such thing. All gun control is a ruse for the true intent; control, period. It is about controlling the populace.

Michael Routh

Williamsburg