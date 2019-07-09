Virginia voters just aren't interested

Somewhere during graduate school, I came across the definition of political participation as it was known in the mid-70s; today we would call the phenomenon engagement.

Voting, which has often been taken as a measure of popular participation in the democratic process, ranked almost at the bottom of the 12-point scale, just ahead of what was so suggestively termed “exposing oneself to political stimuli.” Higher points went for placing a yard sign for a candidate, openly advocating for a candidate or an issue, contributing money, volunteering for campaign support, and the ultimate, running for office. Another standard text noted that voter interest should be higher in local and state races, as the issues are closer to home.

By all of these standards, the Virginia electorate is quite apathetic: local estimates of up to 6% turnout — reaching as high as 12% in some places — bespeaks political anemia. The weather was beautiful, what pundits used to call Democratic election weather. The results may be attributed to what seems to be a vestigial holdover from earlier times: The primary election itself.

The majority of General Assembly seats for both houses have a candidate selection process that does not rely upon popular participation. The Democrats had primaries in twice as many seats as the Republicans, but that still amounted to only 27.5% for the Senate and 12% for the House.

Overall, 77,000 Republicans and 168,000 Democrats voted statewide, according to Ed Rendell of the DNC.

These minuscule figures reflect the paucity of political stimuli to which the public can be exposed. I saw a bare handful of roadside signs for any of the candidates. There were very few Letters to the Editor, and those for one party. I received four mailings from Amanda Batten and nothing from anyone else.

At the polling place, I finally received a handout comparing all the Democrat candidates, just as I was getting ready to go inside. I did get one email targeted to my community, but upon investigation, it was an invitation to a fundraiser. I recall nothing on TV.

Perhaps, as I have earlier noted, the population has tired of the political sausage. Perhaps the population did not get any sausage at all this season. The citizens who did turn out represent the engaged electorate of the Commonwealth. They can and will influence the rest of the population in the coming general election in November and the presidential and Congressional elections next year.

One thing my college instructor insisted we take away from his course was not to take any election lightly and that it is all about turn-out.

Democrats will seek to advance the gains they made in 2018, and their turn-out numbers suggest optimism. Any effort less than that is a turn-off.

Bruce P. Schoch

Williamsburg