No place for unrepresentative democracy

In the spring of 2007, a one-story ramshackle commercial establishment on Jamestown Road invited official attention as it was on the route that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip would take to visit Historic Jamestown before the 400th Anniversary of the landing on the Island.

Mysteriously, overnight, the building was repainted — iridescent purple and other wild colors. The owners claimed complete ignorance of the event. Even more miraculously, within a couple of days it was sold and torn down. Other eyesores were cleaned up or vanished. The Royal visit on May 4, 2007, went off without a hitch or complaint.

That January, the Virginia General Assembly met ceremonially in the restored Church at Jamestown and Vice-President Cheney addressed the body, citing how the beginning of representative government in America had started there — in 1619 — with the first meeting of the House of Burgesses. Del. Melanie Rapp, Yorktown, had been the spark-plug in getting that event going.

During the Quad-Centennial weekend, May 12-14, 2007, President Bush visited the Jamestown sites. While both men were not popular, they were treated with the respect due their offices.

We have already been unfortunate witness to the games that one party has visited upon the General Assembly. The news that Democratic members and party leaders will boycott the event if President Trump, who has been invited, attends, is the other side of the same coin.

The governor and the leaders of the General Assembly invited him a year ago. The party that had so roundly demanded that the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general resign over their own failings did not refuse to perform their duties then. They should attend to them now.

The event on July 30 celebrates our history of representative democracy in what we now know as the United States. Honor it with your actions and your presence.

Bruce P. Schoch

Williamsburg