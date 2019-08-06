Time of reckoning on college admissions

The pleas have been made and sentences will be pronounced this fall. For two, trials have yet to begin. And thus the saga of special access for desired college placement slogs on.

The purpose of achieving higher education has long been that of preparation for the pursuit of a professional career and enrichment of oneself culturally and socially in the process. The idea that a college degree would lead to higher income over one’s lifetime was tied to the preparation part. That one would be exposed to different people and ideas was certainly part of the enrichment process. Of course, one was also expected to have a good time and to enjoy the experience; that was part of the reward for fulfilling that rite of passage to adulthood known as graduating high school.

Now, we know all schools are not created equal. Every year, leading journals will rate the top 50, top 100; top whatever colleges and universities using a variety of factors, but prestige is always inherently part of the ranking.

The recent federal probe and exposure of the massive bribery, test manipulation and credential forging in pursuit of college acceptance is most surely not the only instances.

Wealthy parents have been trying to get sons and daughters into prestige schools as long as those schools have been rated as such. The entire issue of “legacy” applications, where alumni maneuver for space for their offspring, regardless of qualifications, goes back to the beginnings of the university era. Even in my youth, high school juniors were being advised to list and highlight every skill and activity he or she possessed, to make an application pop out to an admissions officer.

The dirty secret is out! Not everyone goes to college to learn or to earn a degree. For many, the “university experience” places the sensual at greater importance and draw than the cerebral. The four-year program becomes a vacation from high school for the young adult and a boarding school for the parents. This is particularly true if the school is Ivy League, conference champion, or state flagship university.

It is all about prestige, credentials and class: plastic and transitory. As the Master said of the Pharisees, “Truly they have had their reward.”

In an age where the truly privileged pamper their fewer and fewer offspring, I am sure the fines and forfeitures to be imposed are bad enough — the public embarrassment of having to resort to such bogus, sleazy maneuvers will be much worse.

The weeding out of corrupt athletic directors and coaches is even better, as our sports count for so much more in the public eye than our academics. How appropriate that all of this first appeared during March Madness!

Bruce Schoch

Williamsburg