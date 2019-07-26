Lessons buried in an old musical

Sadly, our political world has become extraordinarily toxic. The rhetoric is dismaying, regardless of party affiliation.

However, something significant jumped out at me in watching Trump’s recent rally in North Carolina and the subsequent media coverage. A number of reporters spoke of watching children at the rally who initially seemed to be confused over what the chanting was about, they eventually joined the rest of the crowd in the “send her back” chanting.

I wondered if those youngsters had a clue as to what was going on; what the chanting really meant; what take-home message they might be getting.

Red and Blue left, right and center positioning aside, that observation immediately brought to mind one of the most poignant (and at the time — 1949 — controversial) lyrics ever written for the musical stage as heard in “South Pacific”:

“You've got to be taught

To hate and fear,

You've got to be taught

From year to year,

It's got to be drummed

In your dear little ear

You've got to be carefully taught.

You've got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a diff'rent shade,

You've got to be carefully taught.

You've got to be taught before it's too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate,

You've got to be carefully taught!”

To be sure, those were different times, different situations, given the musical’s storyline, but they’re still mighty powerful reflections applicable to today and well beyond.

John Shulson

James City County